Delhi: Nagar Palika schools renamed to "Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya"

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, July 13: In a bid to improve "public perception", the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has renamed its schools from Nagar Palika schools to "Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya". A decision in this regard was taken earlier this week by the civic body and a resolution was passed accordingly.

"In order to increase the number of enrolments in NDMC schools and improve public perception, we have passed a resolution to change the names of all Nagar Palika schools to Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya from the 2019-20 academic session," NDMC's Education Director RP Gupta said. There are 31 schools run by the civic body.

"The principals have been asked to get the names of their schools changed in all records and correspondence," Gupta said.