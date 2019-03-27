Delhi MPs attended Lok Sabha the most, Nagaland least: Report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: Out of 273 bills introduced in the 16th Lok Sabha, 240 were passed, 10 bills were withdrawn and 23 bills remain pending.

The performance of the MPs were analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Here are the highlights:

In 16th Lok Sabha, on an average, 562 MPs have asked 251 questions and attended 221 out of 312 sittings.

7 MPs from Delhi have the highest average attendance in the 16th Lok Sabha. On an average they have attended 289 out of 312 sittings.

The least attendance has been recorded by 2 MPs from Nagaland. On an average they have attended 88 out of 312 sittings.

Among the states, 50 MPs from Maharashtra have asked the highest number of questions in the 16th Lok Sabha. On an average each of them have asked 534 questions.

Among the states, 2 MPs from Nagaland have asked the least number of questions. On an average they have asked 12 questions.

Among the political parties, 2 MPs from INLD have the highest average attendance in the 16th Lok Sabha. On an average they have attended 264 out of 312 sittings.

Among the political parties, the least attendance has been recorded by 2 MPs from NPP. On an average they have attended 85 out of 312 sittings.

18 MPs from SHS have asked the highest number of questions in the 16th Lok Sabha. On an average each of them have asked 639 questions.

2 MPs from NPP have asked lowest number of questions. On an average they have asked only 10 questions.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, Smt Supriya Sule from NCP, a MP from Baramati, Maharashtra has asked the highest number of questions i.e. 1181.