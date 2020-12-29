Feeling much better now, says Manish Sisodia who is suffering from dengue and COVID-19

Delhi minister Gopal Rai to undergo treatment in Mumbai, Manish Sisodia will handle his departments

New Delhi, Dec 29: Portfolios of Cabinet minister Gopal Rai were "temporarily" allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday as he left for Mumbai for treatment of his spinal injury, the Delhi government said. Rai will be in Mumbai for the next 20 days, it said in a statement.

"In exercise of the power conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor in consultation with the chief minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Development, General Administration Department, Environment, Forest and Wildlife to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till further orders," according to a government order issued on Friday.

Sources said Rai had undergone treatment for his injury at Appolo hospital three years ago but he was feeling weakness in his muscles and was finding it difficult to work.

"A new robotic technology has come to India recently and is currently available in Mumbai. Rai has gone to undergo treatment through the new technology that will strengthen his muscles," they said.

He is likely to be absent for around a month due to the treatment, sources added.