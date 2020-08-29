YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Metro to resume services from Sep 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 29: After being closed since March 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a "calibrated manner", officials said on Saturday.

    Delhi Metro to resume services from Sep 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was "glad" the mertro services will resume operations in a phased manner.

    Unlock 4.0: West Bengal government wants metro and local train services to resume

    "As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

    Further details on the metro's functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed SOP is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.

    The DMRC had last week said that the DMRC shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    metro new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X