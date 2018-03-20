Delhi Metro: Technical glitch affects services on Pink Line

The movement if trains in Delhi Metro's Pink line were briefly affected on Tuesday due to a technical glitch. A train was stranded for quite some time at South Campus metro station due to the glitch. As per latest reports, the service has now resumed.

Delhi Metro's Pink line is 21.56 km long and has a travel time of about 40 minutes. The route connects the north and south campuses of the Delhi University. Upon completion, the Pink Line with a length of 58.59 kilometres, will be the longest line in Delhi Metro, breaking the record set by the operational Blue Line.

The Pink Line of Delhi Metro was flagged off earlier this month (March 2018) by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri.

Last year in October, Delhiites faced troubles in commuting as services were affected on Delhi Metro's violet line due to a technical snag.

Last year, following power failures and subsequent loss of contact of trains with the control centre, services were crippled on the Blue Line for two successive days.

