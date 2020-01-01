  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi metro stations closed to ease rush of passengers on New Year's Day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: On New Year's Day to ease the rush of passengers the entry and exit gates at four Delhi Metro stations were closed on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Today the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed.

    Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House."

    Predicting huge crowd on the New Year's eve, the Delhi Metro on Tuesday had restricted exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm.

    Anti-citizenship law protests: All metro stations in Delhi to remain open today

    Earlier, two weeks ago the metro gates of nearly 16 stations in the national capital including Central Secretariat, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Khan Market, Janpath, Pragati Maidan, Mandi House, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Shiv Vihar, Johri Enclave were closed keeping as instructed by the Delhi police due to security concerns in Delhi over the massive anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

    More NEW YEAR News

    Read more about:

    new year delhi metro

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 18:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue