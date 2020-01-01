Delhi metro stations closed to ease rush of passengers on New Year's Day

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 01: On New Year's Day to ease the rush of passengers the entry and exit gates at four Delhi Metro stations were closed on Wednesday.

Today the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed.

Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House."

Predicting huge crowd on the New Year's eve, the Delhi Metro on Tuesday had restricted exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm.

Earlier, two weeks ago the metro gates of nearly 16 stations in the national capital including Central Secretariat, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Khan Market, Janpath, Pragati Maidan, Mandi House, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Shiv Vihar, Johri Enclave were closed keeping as instructed by the Delhi police due to security concerns in Delhi over the massive anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.