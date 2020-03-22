  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi metro services to remain mostly shut on Monday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The Delhi Metro services will mostly be closed, except for few a hours, on Monday as part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday.

    Delhi metro services to remain mostly shut on Monday

    Services from 8-10 am will be available at a normal frequency as on regular days. During this period, everyone can travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities said.

    Lockdown ordered in Rajasthan amidst coronavirus outbreak

    Services from 6 am till 8 am will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes, only for people involved in essential services like hospitals, police, fire department, among others.

    They will be allowed to enter metro stations on the producing their identification cards to the security personnel, according to the official said.

    "Services from 10 am to 4 pm will not be available," the official said. "However, all the trains, which started at 10 am from originating stations of all lines, will continue to run till they reach their destination stations," the DMRC official said.

    Services from 4-8 pm will again be available, but will cease after 8 pm onwards. However, the last train service starting at 8 pm from originating station will continue to run till it reaches its destination, he added.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi metro rail corporation delhi metro coronavirus curfew new delhi

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X