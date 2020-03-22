Delhi metro services to remain mostly shut on Monday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: The Delhi Metro services will mostly be closed, except for few a hours, on Monday as part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday.

Services from 8-10 am will be available at a normal frequency as on regular days. During this period, everyone can travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities said.

Lockdown ordered in Rajasthan amidst coronavirus outbreak

Services from 6 am till 8 am will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes, only for people involved in essential services like hospitals, police, fire department, among others.

They will be allowed to enter metro stations on the producing their identification cards to the security personnel, according to the official said.

"Services from 10 am to 4 pm will not be available," the official said. "However, all the trains, which started at 10 am from originating stations of all lines, will continue to run till they reach their destination stations," the DMRC official said.

Services from 4-8 pm will again be available, but will cease after 8 pm onwards. However, the last train service starting at 8 pm from originating station will continue to run till it reaches its destination, he added.