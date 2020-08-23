YouTube
    Delhi Metro services should be resumed on trial basis: Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 23: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Metro train services in Delhi should be resumed on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the city and hoped the Centre would soon take a decision on it.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    Interacting with traders, entrepreneurs and businessmen in the city in a ''Digital Samvad'', the chief minister also said that markets and roads in Delhi would be beautified on the lines of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, which is expected to be completed by November-December.

    "I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard," he said.

    The chief minister highlighted various steps taken by his government to revive the pandemic-hit economy of the city and said it would make some big announcements about the industry sector in coming days.

    Kejriwal also assured the traders that anomalies in circle rates in some areas would be addressed.

    Coronavirus: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

    Traders and businesspersons from different markets of the city dealing in automotive parts, construction sector, garments and textile, event management, among others, shared their problems with and extended suggestions to the chief minister during the virtual interaction.

    Kejriwal said that their suggestions were noted and would be considered for necessary action.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 23, 2020, 22:31 [IST]
    X