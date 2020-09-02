Delhi Metro services set to begin from September 7: Know timings, routes, entry rules

New Delhi, Sep 02: Delhi Metro is set to resume services in three stages from September 7-12 after a hiatus of over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but stations in containment zones would remain closed, DMRC said on Wednesday.

"The Delhi Metro services will be resumed in a graded manner in three stages from September 7-12 with the Yellow Line or Line 2 connecting Samyapur Bali in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon and Rapid Metro to be the first ones to be made operational on September 7," the DMRC said in a statement.

Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM in the morning and 4-8 PM in the evening, it said.

Metro services in Delhi-NCR have been closed since March 22 due to the pandemic.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said Metro train services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country, except in Maharashtra, and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask.

The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages.

In phase 1, on 7th Sept, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm till September 10.

From September 11, the metro will be functional from 7 am to 1 pm, 4 pm to 10 pm. Delhi Metro will run from 6 am to 11 pm from September 12.

In phase 2, on September 9 three more lines will start which includes, Blue Line, Pink Line & Gurgaon Line.

In phase 3, on September 10, after observing the operation and its impact, Services in Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line will resume.

Initially only one line will be operative and operating hours will be 7am to 11am and 16:00 hours to 20:00 hours.

Only selected gates at the metro stations will be open for entry. A separate gate will be marked for exit only. Only use of Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be allowed.

Stations and entry-exit gates in containment zones to be closed.

Wearing of face mask to be mandatory for all passengers and staff. Metro rail corporations may make arrangements for supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without mask.

There will be no token available at the stations. Those with smart-card are permitted to travel. To avoid physical contact between commuters and metro employees, smart-cards need to recharged online.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday had issued ''Unlock 4'' guidelines, permitting metro rail operations from September 7 in a graded manner.