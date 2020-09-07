Delhi Metro resumes after 169 days

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 07: The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

    The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

    Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours, a DMRC official said.

    Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage, officials said.

    Metro services in the National Capital Region was closed since March 22 due to the pandemic. The DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.

    Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
    X