Delhi Metro on red alert, inspection to be carried out in every 2 hours

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Amid growing tension between India and Pakistan, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday issued a statement saying that a red Alert has been imposed in enitre DMRC netwok from 6PM onwards.

    "As advised by security agencies, Red Alert has been imposed in enitre DMRC netwok from 6 pm onwards today. Under Red Alert, station head will inspect station premises for suspicious items/acts including parking & report to Control Centre every 2 hour," read a statement.

    The government said that an Indian pilot was "missing in action" after an Indian Air Force aircraft shot down a Pakistani jet targeting military installations. Later, the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned this afternoon by the Ministry of External Affairs to lodge a strong protest at the "unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier today".

    The government has also strongly objected to Pakistan's "vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force" in violation of all norms of the Geneva Convention.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 20:44 [IST]
