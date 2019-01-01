Delhi Metro: Exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House blocked

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 1: As per instructions from Delhi Police, exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan metro stations are blocked with immediate effect. Entry of commuters is allowed.

A massive number of people gathered at India Gate area and Connaught Place in Lutyens' Delhi and the city zoo near Mathura Road to celebrate New Year's Day.

"A huge crowd has assembled at many public places. And, we have shut exits at these four stations, as per police's instructions, to control the outflow of crowd. However, entry of commuters at these four stations are allowed," the official said.

Station Update



As per instructions from Delhi Police, exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan metro stations are blocked with immediate effect. Entry of commuters is allowed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 1, 2019

Delhi Police on Monday advised visitors, heading out for celebrations, to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at India Gate.

(With PTI inputs)