  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Delhi Metro: Exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House blocked

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 1: As per instructions from Delhi Police, exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan metro stations are blocked with immediate effect. Entry of commuters is allowed.

    Delhi Metro: Exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House blocked
    Delhi Metro: Exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House blocked

    A massive number of people gathered at India Gate area and Connaught Place in Lutyens' Delhi and the city zoo near Mathura Road to celebrate New Year's Day.

    "A huge crowd has assembled at many public places. And, we have shut exits at these four stations, as per police's instructions, to control the outflow of crowd. However, entry of commuters at these four stations are allowed," the official said.

    Delhi Police on Monday advised visitors, heading out for celebrations, to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at India Gate.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    delhi metro new delhi dmrc

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue