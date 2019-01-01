Delhi Metro: Exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House blocked

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 1: As per instructions from Delhi Police, exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan metro stations are blocked with immediate effect. Entry of commuters is allowed.

Station Update



