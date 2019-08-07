  • search
    Delhi Metro call drop: Here is good news for commuters

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The Delhi Metro's Pink and Magenta Lines commuters are in for some relief. Commuters on Delhi Metro's Pink Line (connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) or Magenta Line (connecting Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West) will get fewer call drops and will get a relief from poor network and snapped internet inside trains and in stations.

    Delhi Metro call drop: Here is good news for commuters
    Representational Image

    According to a TOI report the improvement in the mobile network is likely happen November onwards.

    In May this year the DMRC had said they were installing 94 additional mobile towers across its network.

    According to Delhi Metro, trials were conducted in month of July and now even in underground section of both the lines, network is available. The Pink line has 38 stations out of which 11 are underground and Magenta which is mainly between Noida and Delhi has 23 underground stations out of 25 total stations. The connectivity in these two lines is poor.

    However, now the services of major mobile service providers will be accessible.

    For better network connectivity towers will also be installed on Blue, Violet and Yellow lines of Delhi Metro.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
