Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar market; 21 fire tenders rushed to the spot

New Delhi, Aug 13: A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday. Around 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The market is one of the most congested areas of Delhi with several factories and residential houses.

Around six to seven garment shops were destroyed in the fire. No casualties have been reported.

The fire department received a call at 7.47 am, after which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the fire official added.

Last week, six people, including two children, were killed and 16 others injured when a fire broke out in a residential building in the densely-populated Zakir Nagar area of southeast Delhi early.

The firefighters rescued at least 20 people, many of who were injured from the blaze. The blaze also gutted seven cars and eight motorcycles. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot, but they faced difficulty in reaching the place through narrow and congested lanes.