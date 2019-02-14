  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Naraina, 20 fire tenders on spot

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: A massive fire broke out in a paper card factory in Naraina area of Delhi on Thursday. Atleast 20 fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse flames continued. The cause of the fire could yet not be ascertained.

    Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Naraina, 20 fire tenders on spot

    Earlier on Tuesday, an early morning blaze in a five-storey, 46-room Karol Bagh hotel left 17 people dead, in what is among the biggest fire tragedies in New Delhi since the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire that claimed 59 lives.

    Also Read | Delhi continues to sit on 'fire' as nobody is bothered

    The fire at Hotel Arpit Palace, which broke out on the first floor around 2.30 am, travelled upward and quickly turned the establishment into a death trap, with a majority of people dying of asphyxia.

    The first call to the fire department, however, was made almost two hours later at 4.35 am, and by the time fire tenders reached the hotel, precious time had been lost, "damage was done and the fire was full blown", said the Delhi Fire Service chief G C Mishra.

    More new-delhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    fire new delhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue