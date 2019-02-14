Delhi: Fire breaks out at paper card factory in Naraina, 29 fire tenders on spot

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 14: A massive fire broke out in a paper card factory in Naraina area of Delhi on Thursday morning at around 7.15 am. Atleast 20 fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse flames continued. The cause of the fire could yet not be ascertained.

According to the factory manager Amarjeet Singh, a PBX board caught the fire first and that turned massive. There have been two massive fire incidents in the national capital in the last two days.

Earlier on Tuesday, an early morning blaze in a five-storey, 46-room Karol Bagh hotel left 17 people dead, in what is among the biggest fire tragedies in New Delhi since the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire that claimed 59 lives.

The fire at Hotel Arpit Palace, which broke out on the first floor around 2.30 am, travelled upward and quickly turned the establishment into a death trap, with a majority of people dying of asphyxia.

The first call to the fire department, however, was made almost two hours later at 4.35 am, and by the time fire tenders reached the hotel, precious time had been lost, "damage was done and the fire was full blown", said the Delhi Fire Service chief G C Mishra.

On Wednesday, at least 250 huts were burnt in a massive fire in a slum in Paschim Puri area. The reason is said to be a short-circuit.