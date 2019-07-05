  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at DGHS office in Karkardooma; 22 fire tenders on spot

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: A major fire broke out at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Office in Karkardooma, Delhi, on Friday. A total of 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at DGHS office in Karkardooma; 22 fire tenders on spot
    Representational Image

    No casualties have been reported in the fire so far.

    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market, metro services hit

    The fire department received a call at 1.50 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    "More than 60 fire personnel have been deployed in the fire fighting operation. No casualty has been reported," said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer.

    The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, the officer added.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    fire new delhi

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue