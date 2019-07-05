Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at DGHS office in Karkardooma; 22 fire tenders on spot

New Delhi, July 05: A major fire broke out at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Office in Karkardooma, Delhi, on Friday. A total of 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported in the fire so far.

The fire department received a call at 1.50 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"More than 60 fire personnel have been deployed in the fire fighting operation. No casualty has been reported," said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, the officer added.