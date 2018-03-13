Delhi: Man posing as Uber driver locks woman inside cab, harasses her

A 22-year-old Uber driver was on Monday arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually harassing a woman after she boarded his cab in neighbouring Haryana.

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev alias Sanju. He was driving the cab despite not being registered with Uber.

The incident happened at around 7 pm when the woman boarded the cab which did not have a yellow number plate. However, minutes into the ride, the woman found the driver's conduct suspicious. When the driver took an isolated route, she panicked and when tried to jump out of the car, the driver activated the central locking system.

The driver then threatened her and passed sexual remarks. When the car slowed down at a CNG station near GTK depot, she took the opportunity to unlock the door and jumped out of the car. The driver absconded from the spot with his vehicle.

It is learnt that the Uber cab did not have yellow commercial number plate had tinted glasses as well. And the driver was not having a driving licence.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, the Uber spokesperson said that it is the case of 'identity theft' and that the company has immediately removed the driver.

A case of sexual harassment, kidnapping, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation has been registered against the driver.

However, the police traced the car and its driver to Sonepat's Janti Kalan village where the vehicle owner lives.

OneIndia News

