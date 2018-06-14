English

Delhi: Man held with 15 bullets in a bag at IGI airport

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Jun 14: A Guwahati-bound passenger was apprehended at the Delhi airport today for allegedly carrying 15 live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said.

    A CISF officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the x-ray monitor while checking the bag of passenger V K Gupta.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    "Fifteen live bullet rounds of .32 calibre were recovered from the passenger who was travelling to Guwahati," the official said.

    Gupta was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the official said, adding that the man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    delhi igi

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue