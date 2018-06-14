Delhi: Man held with 15 bullets in a bag at IGI airport

New Delhi, Jun 14: A Guwahati-bound passenger was apprehended at the Delhi airport today for allegedly carrying 15 live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said.

A CISF officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the x-ray monitor while checking the bag of passenger V K Gupta.

"Fifteen live bullet rounds of .32 calibre were recovered from the passenger who was travelling to Guwahati," the official said.

Gupta was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the official said, adding that the man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.

PTI

