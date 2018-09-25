Delhi: Man detained at Anand Vihar metro station with country made pistol

New Delhi, Sep 25: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday apprehended a passenger at Anand Vihar metro station in Delhi for trying to sneak in a country made pistol.

The passenger has been identified as one Rohit, said reports.

On September 20, another man who was trying to sneak a pistol and a live round into the Delhi Metro system was nabbed. The CISF, which is responsible for providing security to the Delhi Metro, apprehended the man at Saket metro station after a pistol and a live round (8mm) were found in his bag during baggage screening

Carrying of arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is prohibited and prosecutable under law.

In 2015, A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in the Delhi Metro.