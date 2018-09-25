  • search

Delhi: Man detained at Anand Vihar metro station with country made pistol

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 25: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday apprehended a passenger at Anand Vihar metro station in Delhi for trying to sneak in a country made pistol.

    The country made pistol that the man was trying to sneak in (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)
    The country made pistol that the man was trying to sneak in (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)

    The passenger has been identified as one Rohit, said reports.

    Also Read | Man trying to sneak in pistol inside Delhi Metro nabbed

    On September 20, another man who was trying to sneak a pistol and a live round into the Delhi Metro system was nabbed. The CISF, which is responsible for providing security to the Delhi Metro, apprehended the man at Saket metro station after a pistol and a live round (8mm) were found in his bag during baggage screening

    Carrying of arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is prohibited and prosecutable under law.

    Also Read | Delhi Metro: Train movement on Magenta Line affected due to a technical glitch

    In 2015, A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in the Delhi Metro.

    Read more about:

    new delhi delhi metro pistol delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue