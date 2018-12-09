Home News India Delhi: Man caught masturbating next to woman on crowded bus

New Delhi, Dec 9: In yet another bizarre incident, a 45-year-old man was caught masturbating in front of a 22-year-old woman.

The incident took place near southwest Delhi's Kapashera. The 22-year-old woman made a PCR call from the bus on route 543. Police said the bus was crowded and a 45-year-old man, identified as Kishandutt Pandey, unzipped his pants while he was seated next to the woman.

According to a report in Times of India, Pandey started touching himself and despite the woman's protests began masturbating, following which she raised an alarm.

He tried to jump off the moving vehicle after the woman started requesting fellow passengers to come to her rescue, but was caught by a police constable near Dhaula Kuan bus stand.