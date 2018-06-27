English
Delhi: Man arrested for allegedly raping Canadian woman after befriending her at pub

    The Delhi Police detained one person on the basis of the complaint of a Canadian national regarding sexual assault on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Abhishek.

    Abhishek, the accused, befriended the victim (a Canadian national) at a pub in Hauz Khas village where she had gone along with her friends on Tuesday night. The woman later went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her.

    She informed the police after reaching AIIMS and later gave a written complaint, an official said.

    A criminal case has been registered under relevant sections of law.

    The case comes a day after a Thomson Reuters report said India is the world's most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 21:29 [IST]
