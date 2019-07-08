  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: MAMC doctors call for strike after yet another assault

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: The doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in Delhi called for a strike on Monday after a duty doctor was allegedly assaulted on Sunday night, said reports.

    The duty doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient's relative at the emergency ward. Striking doctors will soon meet the administration to demand safety at workplace.

    Delhi: MAMC doctors call for strike after yet another assault
    Representational Image

    On June 17, doctors across the nation held strike over assault on a second year MBBS student at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. The doctor was attacked in Kolkata by family members of a patient who passed away.

    Striking doctors refuse to meet Mamata, demand unconditional apology

    The doctors in West Bengal then held a strike over the incident and demanded security at the hospitals. Emergency wards, outdoor facilities, pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in the state remained closed due to the protest.

    Then, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added fuel to the fire by losing her cool and warned them. Banerjee gave doctors an ultimatum and threatened that they would be thrown out of their hostels if they don't get back to work.

    This worsened the matters and Doctors in major metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, joined protest in solidarity with their counterparts in Kolkata. Doctors across the country expressed their anger towards the way Banerjee handeled a sensitive issue.

    In February 2018, two resident doctors were allegedly assaulted by a patient's attendants and relatives at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, which is governed by the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC). Following the incident, the Resident Doctor's Association of the MAMC shut all outdoor and indoor services, including emergency services.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    doctors strike new delhi

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue