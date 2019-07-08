Delhi: MAMC doctors call for strike after yet another assault

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 08: The doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in Delhi called for a strike on Monday after a duty doctor was allegedly assaulted on Sunday night, said reports.

The duty doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient's relative at the emergency ward. Striking doctors will soon meet the administration to demand safety at workplace.

On June 17, doctors across the nation held strike over assault on a second year MBBS student at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. The doctor was attacked in Kolkata by family members of a patient who passed away.

The doctors in West Bengal then held a strike over the incident and demanded security at the hospitals. Emergency wards, outdoor facilities, pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in the state remained closed due to the protest.

Then, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee added fuel to the fire by losing her cool and warned them. Banerjee gave doctors an ultimatum and threatened that they would be thrown out of their hostels if they don't get back to work.

This worsened the matters and Doctors in major metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, joined protest in solidarity with their counterparts in Kolkata. Doctors across the country expressed their anger towards the way Banerjee handeled a sensitive issue.

In February 2018, two resident doctors were allegedly assaulted by a patient's attendants and relatives at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, which is governed by the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC). Following the incident, the Resident Doctor's Association of the MAMC shut all outdoor and indoor services, including emergency services.