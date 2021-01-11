YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bird flu confirmed in 9 states: Samples from Delhi, Maharasthra test positive for avian flu

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 12: Bird flu has now been confirmed in Delhi and Maharashtra after samples tested positive for avian flu.

    Testing of eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory has confirmed bird flu in Delhi, officials said on Monday. All eight samples -- four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka -- have been found positive for avian influenza, Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department said.

    In Maharashtra's Parbhani district, as many as 900 hens have died at a poultry farm in Murumba village, a senior official said on Saturday.

    Delhi, Maharashtra among 9 states with confirmed bird flu cases

    In 2006, H5N1 virus outbreak was reported in Nandurbar and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra, which had affected thousands of birds.

    The district administration has now decided to cull nearly 8,000 birds in Murumba village where these hens died, Collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI.

    The bird flu outbreak has already been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

    Bird flu: Centre directs zoos to submit daily report to Central Zoo Authority

    The central government on Sunday said it has directed zoo managements to submit daily reports to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) till their area is declared free from the disease.

    The CZA, under the environment ministry, issued an office memorandum saying avian influenza is a scheduled disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, and reporting such a disease is obligatory for taking appropriate preventive measures against its spread.

    Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture has called a meeting today on evidence of representatives of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary & Dairying in connection with examination of the subject 'Status of Veterinary Services and Availability of Animal Vaccine in the Country'.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    bird flu new delhi maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X