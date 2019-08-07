  • search
    Delhi loses two of its former CMs in span of two weeks

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Aug 06: In a soan of two weeks, Delhi lost teo of its former chief ministers. Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj, both who served as chief ministers of Delhi are no more.

    Dixit passed away on July 21. Sushma Swaraj who was also external affairs minister passed away tonight at the AIIMS

    Dikshit, was credited with giving the national capital its modern look, passed away on July 21.

    Swaraj, one of India's most beloved external affairs minister passed away at the AIIMS today. She was 67.

    Swaraj had been the CM of Dekhi and also held the information and broadcasting portfolio in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
