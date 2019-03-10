Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2019: Polling on May 12; results on May 23

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 10: All seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will go to polls on May 12, the election commission announced on Sunday.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately after the announcement. VVPATs will be used with EVMs at all polling stations in the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the first major political party in Delhi to announce its candidates. The party has fielded Atishi (East Delhi), Dilip Pandey (North East Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), Gugan Singh (North West Delhi) and Pankaj Gupta(Chandni Chowk) for the Lok Sabha election. The candidate for West Delhi seats is likely to be declared soon.

Speculations around coalition between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were making rounds in Delhi. However, the Congress later said that it would not be joining the AAP here.

AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister termed the Congress as 'arrogant' and claimed that its candidates would lose their deposits in the polls.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said there's unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. "Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal claimed.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases till May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23.

Phase Dates States Total First phase April 11 Andhra (25), Arunachal (2), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), J&K (2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), UP (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (2), Andaman (1), Lakshadweep (1) 91 Second phase April 18 Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), J&K (2), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), UP (8), West Bengal (3), Puducherry (1) 97 Third phase April 23 Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Gujarat (26), Goa (2), J&K (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Maharashtra (14), Odisha (6), UP (10), West Bengal (5), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1), Daman and Diu (1) 115 Fourth phase April 29 Bihar (5), J&K (1), Jharkhand (3), MP (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (14), UP (13), West Bengal (8) 71 Fifth phase May 6 Bihar (5), J&K (2), Jharkhand (4), MP (7), Rajasthan (12), UP (14), West Bengal (7) 51 Sixth phase May 12 Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), MP (8), UP (14), West Bengal (8), Delhi-NCR (7) 59 Seventh phase May 19 Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), MP (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), UP (13), Himachal (4) 59 Counting on May 23