Delhi likely to get either 'Jay' or 'Vijay' from Lucknow

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The National Zoological Park in Delhi is set to welcome a white tiger, which will arrive from the Lucknow Zoo under an animal exchange programme.

    "One of the male two offsprings Jay and Vijay born to a white tigress at Lucknow zoo will be sent to Delhi zoo, "Director of Lucknow Zoo, Rajendra Kumar Singh was quoted saying by ANI.

    White Tigers in a playful mood. Photo credit: PTI
    The CZA, which is the apex body for all zoos in India, has a set of guidelines which all zoos in India have to follow while undertaking exchange programmes. Usually, the track record of the zoo is checked before granting such permissions.

    "We have a white tigress and her two male offspring in Lucknow Zoo. Since they can't mate, a tiger will be sent to Delhi in exchange of a tigress which will become a mate to the remaining male tiger here," Singh said.

    It may be recalled that 12 new inmates were welcomed by Delhi zoo from Lucknow, Patna, Jammu, Raipur, Mysore, Goa and Tripurainfuse fresh blood last year.

    Under a new animal exchange programme with zoos across the country, the Delhi zoo had proposed to give 16 animals in return of 12 different species of animals.

