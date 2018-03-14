Delhi LG supports sealing, says it will continue

On March 14, at a joint Press Conference of Minister Hardeep Puri and LG on Sealing, Anil Baijal supported the ongoing Sealing by drive at Delhi. He said this drive is against people who have committed illegalities and it will continue.

The AAP said, "It is strange that Mr Baijal is also chairman of DDA and is supposed to find a solution to the sealing drive. AAP again reiterates its demand to Central Govt for bringing Ordinance/ Bill to immediately stop sealing."

The AAP's spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had previously also attacked the Delhi BJP on the issue and said that the BJP is being insensitive and indifferent to the suffering of the traders and hence they are not passing a bill or bringing in an ordinance to stop the sealing drive.

Delhi Chief Minister on March 13 had also called for a meeting with the Delhi BJP and Congress to discuss the issue. While Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken attended the meet, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari decided to not attend the meeting.

Maken said that the Delhi Government promised to talk to the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring-Committee, and will also raise the issue in the Parliament.

OneIndia News

