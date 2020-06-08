Delhi LG overrules Kejriwal govt's orders on reserving hospitals for Delhi residents, COVID testing of only symptomatic patients

New Delhi, Jue 08: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients, saying anyone can get treatment in the city and the asymptomatic too should be examined.

The move may trigger a confrontation between the AAP dispensation and the LG office. The two orders were issued by the Lieutenant Governor in his capacity as the Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

In his first order, Baijal made it clear that the Supreme Court has invariably held in several successive judgements that 'Right to Health' is an integral part of 'Right to Life' under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The LG said all government, private hospitals and nursing homes and clinics situated in the national capital of Delhi have to extend medical facilities to all COVID-19 patients coming for monitoring and treatment without any discrimination of being resident or non-resident of Delhi.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 18(3) of the Disaster Management Act, the undersigned in his capacity as the Chairperson of the DDMA, hereby directs all departments and authorities concerned of NCT of Delhi, to ensure that monitoring / treatment is not denied to any patient on the ground of not being a resident of NCT of Delhi," he said in his order.

In his second order, the LG overruled the city government's order for coronavirus testing only for symptomatic patients. Baijal said all nine categories people, including asymptomatic, as prescribed by the ICMR should be examined in the national capital.