Delhi LG forms high-level panel to suggest measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak in city

New Delhi, Jun 12: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted a high-level expert committee, which includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava, to suggest effective steps to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital, officials said.

Baijal is the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Apart from Bhargava, the six-member panel also includes National Disaster Management Authority members Krishna Vatsa and Kamal Kishore; AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, DGHS Additional DDG Dr Ravindran and National Centre for Disease Control Director Surjit Kumar Singh.

The move came two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

With 34,867 COVID-19 cases so far, Delhi is in dire straits as the city recording 1,877 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike yet.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that it's a "war-like situation" and the city government will try every means available to get more doctors and medical staff to meet the ever-increasing requirement.

"The high-level panel will advise the DDMA on various aspects of COVID-19 management, including integration of measures being taken by various agencies for effective mitigation. It would also help in formulating a practical approach to effectively deal with the COVID-19 crisis," a source said.

Later, the LG office issued a statement, saying the panel would also provide examples of best practices from across the nation and the world.

"The LG stated that the efforts being made by DDMA need to be bolstered by concerted planning, use of latest technology, efficient monitoring and seamless coordination among various agencies to overcome the challenge," the statement said.

Kejriwal had recently claimed that Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 if people from other states start coming to the national capital for treatment.

Another panel constituted by the lieutenant governor has suggested using Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and JLN Stadium as makeshift COVID-19 facility to deal with the surge in the number of cases. The panel has also suggested using Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium and Dhyanchand National Stadium for the purpose.