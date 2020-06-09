  • search
    Delhi LG calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 09: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has called an all-party meeting later in the day to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

    Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal
    The meeting will be held after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's high-level meet to assess whether coronavirus has entered the community spread stage in the national capital.

    "The LG has called a meeting with all political parties at 3 pm on Tuesday to discuss the present situation of COVID-19 in Delhi and measures to contain the spread of the same," an official said.

    Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test; result expected in 24 hours

      WHO says coronavirus situation is worsening globally, disease raging in Americas| Oneindia News

      On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.

      delhi coronavirus

