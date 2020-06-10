Delhi L-G Anil Baijal orders hospitals to install LED boards, display bed availability and charges

New Delhi, June 10: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary Vijay Devto ensure all Hospitals/Clinics/nursing homes display availability of beds on LED boards outside their establishments, at entry point, availability of beds (COVID&non-COVID), charges including for rooms/beds & details of contact person for admission.

In his letter, the lieutenant governor said the health department may be advised to ensure that data displayed on these LED boards reconciles with that available on the Delhi government's app.

The move is aimed at increasing transparency in allocation of hospital beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In order to increase transparency and to facilitate public, all major hospitals/clinics/nursing homes of Delhi should be directed to display on LED boards in large letters outside their establishments, at the entry point itself, the availability of beds, (both COVID and non-COVID, wherever applicable), along with charges including for rooms/beds and details of contact persons for admission," Baijal said in the letter.

The LG, who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, said periodic surprise checks may also be conducted by officers deputed by the DDMA to ensure that correct data is displayed by health facilities and no genuine patient is denied admission or is overcharged.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will implement the "Centre's decision" and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overturning the decision on reservation of state-run and private hospitals in the national capital The Delhi government has "unprecedented challenges" ahead as data shows that COVID-19 cases will rapidly increase in Delhi in the coming days, Kejriwal said.

Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states, he said, asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation will make an "honest effort" to provide medical treatment to all.