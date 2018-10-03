Delhi: 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' ends at Kisan Ghat; Ghaziabad schools to remain shut

New Delhi, Oct 3: The 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra', which started on September 23, ended at the Kisan Ghat in the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday.

The protest march was started by the Bharatiya Kisan Union. It came to an end after the protesting farmers reached Kisan Ghat, the memorial of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a renowned farmer leader on late Tuesday night.

"The 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' that started on September 23 had to end at Kisan Ghat. Since Delhi Police did not allow us to enter, we protested. Our aim was to finish the Yatra, which we have done now. Now we will go back to our villages," said Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait.

The farmers were agitating to demand loan waiver, reduction in electricity tariff and pension for farmers aged above 60. The yatra began from Haridwar with the score of farmers from Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur participating in the protest march. At least 70,000 farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana staged the Kisan Kranti Padyatra, which concluded at the Rajghat.

All schools and colleges in Ghaziabad is scheduled to remain closed on Wednesday as a preventive measure in view of the protest.