Delhi: King Abdullah II of Jordan receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jordan King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein on Thursday received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. He visited the Raj Ghat to lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial.

King Abdullah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House. Today is the last day of his three-day visit to India, which is aimed at taking bilateral relations to a "new high".

King Abdullah arrived in India on Tuesday and was accorded a grand welcome with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving him at the airport.

The King's visit comes nearly three weeks after PM Modi travelled to Jordan as part of his trip to West Asia, including Palestine.

King Abdullah will then attend an 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding and Moderation' event at the Vigyan Bhawan. Later he will meet PM Modi at the Hyderabad house where high-level delegation talks will be held followed by an exchange of agreements. Then in the evening, King Abdullah will meet Vice-President and the President.

OneIndia News

