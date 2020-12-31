YouTube
    Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express all set to resume services from January 1

    New Delhi, Dec 31: In what comes as a good news amid coronavirus pandemic in the country, the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will once again resume its services from January 1. The services were stopped due to COVID pandemic.

    Taking to Twitter, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express which takes pilgrims to Vaishno Devi shrine will once again resume its services from January 1. One of India's modern train is once again ready to welcome devotees and pilgrims."

    India records five new cases of UK COVID-19 strain, tally rises to 25

    Earlier, the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat express was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3 last year. The train started its regular services for passengers from October 5, last year.

      The services of the Vande Bharat were stopped due to Covid pandemic in March this year. As of now, the Indian Railways is operating 1,089 mail and express trains out of 1,768.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
      X