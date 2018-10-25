Delhi: I-T dept's raids on Kailash Gahlot continues, Rs 28 lakhs worth unaccounted jewellery seized

New Delhi, Oct 25: Barely 15 days after 16 locations linked to Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot were raided, the Income Tax Department has reportedly made further seizure of unaccounted jewellery worth Rs 28 lakhs from a locker in name of Gahlot and his wife.

A total seizure worth Rs 2 crore of jewellery and cash of Rs 37 lakhs has been made so far in connection with this case.

On Oct 10, the I-T Department conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Gahlot, the Delhi Transport minister, in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over raids and the latter should apologise for "constantly troubling" the Delhi government.

At least 16 locations in the national capital and adjoining Gurgaon were raided by a team of over 60 ITD sleuths and police officials on October 10.

AAP spokesperson Atishi had after Oct 10 raids told reporters that the Centre was blatantly using internal agencies, such as the I-T Department, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police, to intimidate AAP.

The AAP spokesperson alleged that the BJP was attacking Gahlot only to hinder the party's political progress.