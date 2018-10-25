  • search

Delhi: I-T dept's raids on Kailash Gahlot continues, Rs 28 lakhs worth unaccounted jewellery seized

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Barely 15 days after 16 locations linked to Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot were raided, the Income Tax Department has reportedly made further seizure of unaccounted jewellery worth Rs 28 lakhs from a locker in name of Gahlot and his wife.

    File photo of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (right) with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Image courtesy - PTI)
    File photo of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (right) with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Image courtesy - PTI)

    A total seizure worth Rs 2 crore of jewellery and cash of Rs 37 lakhs has been made so far in connection with this case.

    Also Read | I-T raids on AAP minister Kailash Gahlot's property in Delhi

    On Oct 10, the I-T Department conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Gahlot, the Delhi Transport minister, in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over raids and the latter should apologise for "constantly troubling" the Delhi government.

    At least 16 locations in the national capital and adjoining Gurgaon were raided by a team of over 60 ITD sleuths and police officials on October 10.

    Also Read | BJP dubs Kejriwal govt most corrupt in history of Delhi

    AAP spokesperson Atishi had after Oct 10 raids told reporters that the Centre was blatantly using internal agencies, such as the I-T Department, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police, to intimidate AAP.

    The AAP spokesperson alleged that the BJP was attacking Gahlot only to hinder the party's political progress.

    Read more about:

    kailash gahlot delhi aap arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue