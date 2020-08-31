Delhi is buying Covid kits from market and does not want support from Centre: Satyendra Jain

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 31: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Monday that the state does not need specific support from Centre as long as they do not object to more testing.

Also, the state is buying COVID kits from the market, instead of taking from Centre.

Delhi is focusing on doing aggressive COVID-19 testing, and aiming not to leave any positive case untraced.

We also hope COVID-19 ends till Diwali, Satyendra Jain further said.

Earlier, Jain told Delhi Chief Minister gave instructions to double the COVID-19 testing but due to pressure from the Home Ministry, officials were not doing so".

"Delhi Chief Minister gave instructions to double the COVID-19 testing but due to pressure from the Home Ministry, officials were not doing so. I am happy that after my letter, MHA has clarified and cleared it and I am hopeful that testing will be doubled soon," said Jain.

"Home Ministry should first see COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and rest of India, then talk about managing Delhi. This is unfortunate that despite Delhi CM's approval for doubling the testing, the order had to be cleared by MHA also," the health minister added.

However, home ministry on Thursday refuted Delhi government's allegations that it was not allowing them to increase Covid-19 testing.

The Health Minister informed that so far 1,73,390 people have been infected, out of which 154,171 recovered in Delhi.