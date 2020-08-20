YouTube
    IMD predicts more rain in Delhi; Severe waterlogging at several places

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Thursday morning bringing down the temperature to 27 degree Celsius. According to reports, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places in the national capital and neighbouring areas during the next two hours.

    According to authorities, waterlogging has been reported at Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur due to which traffic will remain affected. "Traffic Alert Water logging reported at:- 1) Madanpur Khadar near Old Police Chowki (both carriageway) 2) Khajoori towards Bhajanpura near Mazar (both carriageway) (sic)," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.\

    "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Bulandshahar, Sikandarabad Meerut, Siyana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Hapur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh during the next 2 hours," the Met department said.

    It can be seen that light to moderate rain is expected to occur over Rewari, Kosli, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Matanhail, Charki-Dadri, Barsana and Deeg during the next 2 hours. The IMD has also predicted that the national capital is likely to witness rainfall till August 25.

    X