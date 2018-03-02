Delhi horror: Man stabbed 50 times by group of men for protesting Holi hooliganism

Twenty men on motorcycles stabbed and beat up a man who was in his mid-twenties with rods in south Delhi's Khanpur area on Thursday evening. The incident was caught on camera. A complaint has been filed against unknown men, police said.

The incident happened around 4 pm when Ashish was on his way back home from the gym when the group of men attacked in narrow lanes of Duggal colony. The video shows Ashish, in a black shirt, being stopped by two men and within minutes, ten more bikes, one after the other, with two men surrounded Ashish.

Within next few minutes, the men stabbed Ashish with a knife and beat him with rods. As he fell on the road, the men were seen fleeing with rods and knife.

Ashish was later taken to hospital where his condition is said to be critical. According to residents, the police arrived at least an hour late after being informed about the incident.

However, why Ashish was the only man who was attacked by the group of people is yet not confirmed. Meanwhile, it was learnt that Ashish had saved a little boy from being beaten up for throwing water balloons at two men. Instead of Holi cheer, the capital is seeing several shameful incidents of hooliganism this year.

OneIndia News

