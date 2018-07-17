Delhi horror: 6-year-old homeless girl raped by drug addict, victim’s condition serious

New Delhi, July 17: As rape of minors continues unabated, the latest incident of sexual assault against a girl has been reported from Delhi.

A six-year-old homeless girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man in central Delhi, a police official said on Monday. On July 14, the minor was allegedly kidnapped by the accused, who is a drug addict, while she was playing near the Kali Mandir, Minto Road in the national capital.

Her family lives on the footpath near the Kali Mandir. The accused also used to stay on the footpath, the official said. After being unable to find the girl, her parents raised an alarm and reported her as missing, he added.

At 11.30 pm, she was found lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The minor was grievously injured and was bleeding profusely, according to a statement from the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW).

At present, she is in a critical condition as her internal organs have been severely damaged, it said. She may take a very long time to recover from the brutal assault, the DCW said. Her parents are from a very poor background. Her father is a rickshaw puller and her step mother is a beggar.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal visited the girl and interacted with the doctors and the parents of the child.

"The Delhi Commission for Women is releasing immediate monetary help and will take steps to ensure rehabilitation of the girl. Further, the commission will be filing an application in the court for release of victim compensation," the statement read.

Maliwal said she was horrified to meet the girl. "The child is in a very bad condition. I am horrified to meet her. This is one of the worst cases I have come across so far and the problem becomes even more grave considering that the girl is homeless. The commission will ensure her rehabilitation and I request people to support us in the same," she added.

Maliwal also sought immediate punishment for the accused.

According to reports, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Mukhteshwara village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The quick action on the part of the police has led to the arrest of the accused.