Delhi holiday list 2019

If you are in Delhi, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. However, these dates may be modified as official changes are announced, so please check back regularly for updates.
Delhi is the capital city of India and is regarded as the heart of the nation. The city is popular for its enriched culture and heritage. The city hosts some famous historical monuments and is developing with the passing of time.
The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Karnataka in 2018:
|Holiday
|Day
|Date
|Republic Day
|Saturday
|January 26
|Holi
|Thursday
|March 21
|Bank Holiday
|Monday
|April 01
|Ram Navami
|Sunday
|April 14
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Wednesday
|April 17
|Good Friday
|Friday
|April 19
|Buddha Purnima
|Sunday
|May 19
|Idul Fitr
|Wednesday
|June 05
|Idul Juha
|Monday
|August 12
|Independence Day
|Thursday
|August 15
|Janmashtami
|Friday
|August 23
|Muharram (10th Day)
|Tuesday
|September 10
|Mahatma Gandhi Birthday
|Wednesday
|October 02
|Dasara
|Tuesday
|October 08
|Maharishi Valmiki Birthday
|Sunday
|October 13
|Deewali
|Sunday
|October 27
|Id-e-Milad
|Sunday
|November 10
|Guru Nanak Birthday
|Tuesday
|November 12
|Christmas Day
|Wednesday
|December 25