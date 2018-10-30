Delhi holiday list 2019

If you are in Delhi, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. However, these dates may be modified as official changes are announced, so please check back regularly for updates.

Also Read | Holiday list 2019 for central government employees

Delhi is the capital city of India and is regarded as the heart of the nation. The city is popular for its enriched culture and heritage. The city hosts some famous historical monuments and is developing with the passing of time.

The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Karnataka in 2018:

Holiday Day Date Republic Day Saturday January 26 Holi Thursday March 21 Bank Holiday Monday April 01 Ram Navami Sunday April 14 Mahavir Jayanti Wednesday April 17 Good Friday Friday April 19 Buddha Purnima Sunday May 19 Idul Fitr Wednesday June 05 Idul Juha Monday August 12 Independence Day Thursday August 15 Janmashtami Friday August 23 Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10 Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October 02 Dasara Tuesday October 08 Maharishi Valmiki Birthday Sunday October 13 Deewali Sunday October 27 Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10 Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday November 12 Christmas Day Wednesday December 25