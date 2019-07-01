Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital doctors go on strike after patient’s relatives attack their colleagues

New Delhi, July 01: Resident doctors at the Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi are on strike since yesterday, after relatives of a patient attacked two of their colleagues the previous day. Police have registered an institutional FIR against unknown persons as doctors did not know the names of the patient's attendants.

This is the the second time that the hospital will see protests this year.

The patient, Rajbala (45), who had kidney failure, died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.

"The patient died during treatment and her husband and relatives quarrelled with doctors on duty; her son slapped a doctor. Soon after, some doctors gathered and there was a scuffle," said he said.

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the hospital on Sunday issued a press statement after three doctors and two nursing staff, including females, were allegedly assaulted.

Doctors in West Bengal had gone on strike in June after a mob attacked two interns following the death of a patient at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The doctors called off their strike a week later, following talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.