    Delhi: Highly decomposed body of couple, 3 children found in Bhajanpura; suicide suspected

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 12: Five members of a family were found dead inside their home in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

    The highly decomposed bodies have been found three to four days after the incident took place.

    The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained but police suspected suicide, a senior police officer said. No note has been recovered from the spot, they added.

      According to IANS, neighbours noticed that the gate was locked from outside. Sensing something amiss a resident informed the police. After that the police broke open the door and found the bodies.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
