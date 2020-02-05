Complete legal remedies in 7 days: Delhi HC tells Nirbhaya convicts

New Delhi, Feb 05: Delhi High Court on Wednesday set a seven-day deadline to all 4 convicts to resort to all legal remedies available to them. Post one week, the proceedings against them for the execution of death warrant will be initiated.

The judges, however, refused to hang the convicts separately, which was also part of the Centre's request.

"Delhi Prison Rules do not say that if mercy petition of one convict is pending, the execution of the other convicts can take place," the court said.

"Since upto the Supreme Court their fate has been decided by a common judgment, I am of the opinion that death warrant of all convicts should be executed together and not separately," the judge added.

The Centre said to the Court at a special hearing that it is deliberate, calculated and well thought of design by 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case convicts to "frustrate mandate of law" by getting their execution delayed.

The plea said, "The four convicts by filing their respective review petition or curative petition or mercy petitions, one after the other and that too at such a belated stage, that is after the issuance of the death warrants, are in fact being permitted to play with the majesty of law leading to unnecessarily prolonging the execution and thereby taking the judicial process for a ride."

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in 2013.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.